Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

