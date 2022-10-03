CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CFFHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DBS Vickers cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

CFFHF stock opened at 0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

