Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.22.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

