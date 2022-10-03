Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $12.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.84. The company had a trading volume of 473,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.77. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

