Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,414 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.