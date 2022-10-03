Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s current price.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

