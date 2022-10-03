Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s current price.
CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CIVB opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.