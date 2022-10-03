Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.62

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a current ratio of 76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 62.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.42%.

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 20,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,091,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after buying an additional 603,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,500,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.