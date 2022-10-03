Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield
In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
Clearfield Stock Down 4.9 %
CLFD traded down $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.51. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $130.01.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.