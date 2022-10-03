Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $13,409,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Clearfield by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

CLFD traded down $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.51. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $130.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

