Clime Capital Limited (CAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 26th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 69.51, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clime Capital news, insider John Abernethy acquired 46,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,443.33 ($26,883.44).

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

