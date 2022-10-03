CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

