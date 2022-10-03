Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 10.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 43,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,734,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

