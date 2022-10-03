Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $89.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17,880.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 561,977 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

