Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Comcast has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

