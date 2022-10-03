Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

CMA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,204. Comerica has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

