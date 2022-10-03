Compound Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $60.15 or 0.00307348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $437.09 million and approximately $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00132077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00040261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

