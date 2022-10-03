Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

