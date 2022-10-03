Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,995 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.62% of Definitive Healthcare worth $81,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 951,576 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,695,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after acquiring an additional 341,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %

DH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,278. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.