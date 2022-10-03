Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,469,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,977,000. Azenta accounts for 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insider Activity at Azenta

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azenta Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.50. 12,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,211. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.