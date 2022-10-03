Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,162.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,843. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.71 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.