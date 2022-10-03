Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Guidewire Software worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $61.70. 15,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.