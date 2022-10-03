Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $91.72 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Axon Enterprise worth $91,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 28.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,167. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

