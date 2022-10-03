Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

NYSE FICO traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.29 and its 200 day moving average is $428.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

