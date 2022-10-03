Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Generac by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average is $243.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

