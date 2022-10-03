Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,175 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $59,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of OFLX stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $94.08. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.48. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $161.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

