Congress Park Capital LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.78. 74,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.