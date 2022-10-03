Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 76,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
SEA Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of SE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 182,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,003. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.87.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
