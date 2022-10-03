Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.14. 14,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

