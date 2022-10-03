Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 680 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

