Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 476,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Stories

