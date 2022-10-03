Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $277.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average of $242.28. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

