Contrasting Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.02 $46.71 million $5.12 8.14 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Bay National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 36.78% 14.93% 1.37% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

