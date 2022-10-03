Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

