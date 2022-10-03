CoPuppy (CP) Trading Down 42.7% Over Last Week

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CoPuppy coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CoPuppy has a total market cap of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoPuppy Coin Profile

CoPuppy was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 57,236,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,605 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoPuppy’s official website is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index.

Buying and Selling CoPuppy

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

