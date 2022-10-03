Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 1,075 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 262,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,042. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

