Cortland Associates Inc. MO Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.78. 100,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

