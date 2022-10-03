Cortland Associates Inc. MO Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,606,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 7.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

