Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.99. 25,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.