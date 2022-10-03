Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 4,455 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. 166,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

