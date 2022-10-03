Costello Asset Management INC Sells 404 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.90. 635,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,091,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

