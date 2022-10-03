Costello Asset Management INC Sells 508 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.74. 13,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,078. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

