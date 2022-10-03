Cowen Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.57.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $149.94 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.