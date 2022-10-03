Cowen Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $114.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $127.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.