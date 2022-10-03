Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.52. 3,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

