Credit Suisse Group Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,828

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,802.60.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 139,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,889. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

