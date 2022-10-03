Credmark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,998.00 (CMK)

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Credmark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Credmark has traded flat against the US dollar. Credmark has a market capitalization of $530,340.00 and approximately $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credmark alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Credmark

Credmark’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credmark is credmark.com.

Credmark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credmark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credmark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credmark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credmark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.