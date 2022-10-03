Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,062 shares of company stock worth $252,770 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.