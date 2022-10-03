CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $289,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,940,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRSP stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

