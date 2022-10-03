Critical Review: Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) versus Its Peers

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Topgolf Callaway Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors 51 418 898 12 2.63

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.78%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 157.33%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion $321.99 million 26.24 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 4.66

Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

