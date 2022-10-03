CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

