CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CFB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $240,694. Insiders own 8.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 52.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $652.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

